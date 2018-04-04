South Carolina football gets a visit, message from a national champion

It's hard to imagine someone who more embodied South Carolina football's "Beyond" football emphasis than Marcus Lattimore. He saw injuries end an NFL career before he ever saw the field, but his experience as a Gamecock laid an important foundation for successful post-playing days.

On Wednesday, the current Gamecocks heard from a man whose experiences might even more fit that theme: Maurice Clarett.

It was late in the night of January 3, 2003 when Clarett bullied his way into the end zone for the touchdown that gave Ohio State a national title against Miami. The freshman sensation looked to be on the path to being a college football great and potential professional. Instead, things went very awry.

Clarett now uses his experience to help other athletes, like he did at USC.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

After that 1,237-yard, 18-touchdown season, Clarett was suspended after getting charged for filing a false police report. He unsuccessfully sued to enter the NFL Draft, and was eventually drafted in the third round but cut before playing in a preseason game.

He ran into more trouble after that. He was arrested for armed robbery early in 2006, and later that year was arrested after a police chase with an AK-47, two swards, Kevlar body armor and a bottle of alcohol.

Thanks to the University of South Carolina football team for having me out to speak this afternoon. Lord knows I enjoy speaking at these universities!!! pic.twitter.com/AaIEisdK10 — Maurice Clarett (@ReeseClarett13) April 4, 2018 Maurice Clarett brought that heat we all needed to hear today! @ReeseClarett13 #BeyondFootball pic.twitter.com/VUwdyNOU7N — Marcus Lattimore (@MarcusLattimore) April 4, 2018

Clarett spent 3 1/2 years in prison, and wrote about his experience on a blog his girlfriend maintained. Since his release, he's spent considerable time talking about the mistakes he made and sharing his story.

The messages he has about athletes taking advantage of their position echo what Lattimore often speaks about as USC director of player development/director of Beyond Football.