Recruiting rewind: Who blossomed, who's still around from Muschamp's first USC class

Will Muschamp's first class at South Carolina fit the bill of what it was: a transition class.
There were holdovers from Steve Spurrier's commits, local talent the last staff hadn't gotten in on, the odd decommit who had to be brought back into the fold and a headlong rush to fill the group.
So two year's later, how did the No. 25 class in the 247Composite do and who is still around?
Stars
Bryan Edwards, WR – A starter from Day 1, he’s had 1,383 yards and nine scores on 108 catches in two seasons. That includes 793 yards last season, when he was USC’s top pass catcher.
T.J. Brunson, LB – A local product who spent his first season working behind a crew of veterans. As a sophomore, he started and was second on the team with 88 tackles, plus two sacks, three fumbles and a couple sacks. He's considered the leader of USC's defense going forward.
Dennis Wonnum, Buck – Now D.J., he’s blossomed into one of the better pass rushers in the conference. After working as the No. 2 behind Darius English, he was fourth on the team with 57 tackles, plus 13 tackles for loss and six sacks.
Rico Dowdle, RB – After recovering from a groin injury at the start of his freshman year, he ran for 764 yards and six touchdowns. He only averaged 3.8 yards a carry in an injury plagued sophomore season before an ankle put him on the shelf for five of the final six games.
Keir Thomas, DT – Forced into action early as an undersized defensive tackle, Thomas has grown into a key part of USC’s defensive line. He’s shown a knack for plays that are subtly impressive and made 38 tackles with 4 1/2 loss and a pair of sacks last season. He projects as a key part of the interior line next fall.
Contributors
Jamarcus King, CB – One of the top junior college players in the country, he worked his way into starting two up and down seasons. He showed promise his first year, finished on a down note, started 2017 poorly and then came on late. He made 96 tackles, broke up 21 passes and had five interceptions in his USC career.
Randrecous Davis, WR – He started a game as a freshman before getting hurt and was the team’s fourth-most used receiver last season. He has 10 career receptions for 100 yards, four of those receptions against Michigan in the bowl.
Sadarius Hutcherson, OL – After coming through a transition to college-level pass blocking, the high-ceilinged athlete made four starts last season. He projects as a starting guard next year.
Chavis Dawkins, WR – In a crowded wide receiver room, he’s worked for snaps here and there. He’s played 24 total games with a pair of starts and 84 snaps last season. He has 10 career catches for 87 yards.
Kobe Smith, DT – The early enrollee has played in 24 games the past two season, mostly at the back end of the defensive tackle rotation. The coaches have spoken highly of him and what he might be able to do as a potential starter next year.
Special teams or less
Evan Hinson, TE – After redshirting, he saw a few snaps on offense but was a useful part of special teams. He could be a key player at the position in 2018, but he’s also split time with basketball.
Kiel Pollard, TE – A late flip from Arkansas, the 6-foot-1, 236 pound tight end has yet to find his offensive niche. He got fewer than 30 snaps on offense, but has played in 25 of 26 games since coming to campus. He has two career catches for 22 yards.
Korey Banks, CB – Played six games at wide receiver as a freshman, catching one pass. Redshirted last season while converting to defense, and coaches mentioned him as a potential contributor in 2018.
Aaron Thompson, DT – Has yet to play in two seasons on campus.
Griffin Gentry, DL – Has yet to play in two seasons, though coaches mentioned his work this spring.
Will Putnam, OL – Has yet to play in a game.
Transfers or no longer with team
Brandon McIlwain, QB – Started three games, threw for 600 yards and ran for 127 in his freshman season. Left the team after Jake Bentley emerged and was playing more for the baseball team. Currently in spring practice at Cal.
Robert Tucker, TE – Career was ended by a neck, spinal issue.
Stephon Taylor, DT – Left after spring practice following a redshirt freshman season.
Akeem Cooperwood, OL – The 6-foot-7, 359 pounder never made it to campus.
Darius Whitfield, OL – Left USC after his first season on campus before the bowl game.
Pete Leota, OL – Left the team in January after his freshman season.
C.J. Freeman, RB – Left the team following the 2017 season. Never played on account of nagging injuries.
Chris Smith, DB – Took a medical hardship before the 2017 season.
Bonus pick
Jake Bentley, QB – Not part of the signing day class, he was part of Will Muschamp’s first haul after eschewing his fresman season and enrolling early. After looking like a redshirt for half the season, he’s gone 13-7 as a start, including 9-4 last season, and is all but guaranteed to start next year and the year after, give or take health and maybe leaving early.
Comments