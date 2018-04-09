Watch a former Gamecock take down Johnny Manziel

SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina football alum Gerald Dixon Jr. sacks Heisman Trophy winner and Texas A&M alum Johnny Manziel in a game in The Spring League. The league is meant for players looking for an chance at the NFL. Shereeta Hall Ben Breiner

South Carolina football alum Gerald Dixon Jr. sacks Heisman Trophy winner and Texas A&M alum Johnny Manziel in a game in The Spring League. The league is meant for players looking for an chance at the NFL. Shereeta Hall Ben Breiner