Watch a former Gamecock take down Johnny Manziel

The Spring League is aimed at giving older players a chance to show of skills and perhaps get picked up by an NFL team.
It's gained some traction because of the presence of Heisman Trophy winner and former Texas A&M star Johnny Manziel. If all eyes were on him, an ex-South Carolina Gamecock came swooping into the frame.
Gerald Dixon Jr., who played at USC from 2011-2015, came up the middle to sack Manziel in a game Saturday, one of the league's two contests in Austin that day. He's one of three former Gamecocks playing, along with wide receiver Matrick Belton and offensive lineman Cody Gibson.
Dixon has spent time with several NFL teams, including the Dallas Cowboys and Atlanta Falcons. At USC, the Rock Hill product was a starter his final two seasons. He had 57 tackles and a sack across those two seasons.
Manziel went 9-of-15 for 83 yards and a touchdown in an 11-7 loss.
The purpose of the league is to help with development and be used as a scouting event for professional football talent. Players must report by March 28, and there will be two weeks of games April 7 and 12 at Kelly Reeves Stadium in Austin, Texas.
Games will be on Turner Sports video streaming service.
