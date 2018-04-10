Spurrier says, sure, to the idea of Tebow joining his new team. What does Tebow say?

Much has been made of Steve Spurrier's return to coaching.
The former HBC at South Carolina and Florida will put on his trademark visor as he prowls the sidelines for the new Alliance of American Football league.
When asked if he would like fellow gator alum Tim Tebow to join him in the new pro football league, Spurrier said "That would be wonderful," according to the Orlando Sentinel. "I think Tim knows about our league. He knows he’s welcome to come down (to Orlando) and play."
Unfortunately for Spurrier, it doesn't look like Tebow will be quitting his day job — professional baseball player — anytime soon.
During a radio interview Tuesday, Spurrier said he's had contact with Tebow. The possibility of Tebow playing quarterback for Spurrier's team in Orlando was raised, but the former NFL signal caller declined . . . for the time being.
"I've had some contact with Tim," Spurrier said during an interview on SiriusXM Radio. "Right now his message is, 'Coach, I'm going to keep swinging the bat.' "
Tebow is currently a member of the Double-A Binghamton Rumble Ponies. in the New York Mets minor league system.
Spurrier and Tebow have always been linked together. They both won the Heisman Trophy while playing quarterback for the Gators. They both had less-than-stellar showings in the NFL. Both are two of the greatest winners in the history of the SEC — Spurrier as a coach at Florida and USC, and Tebow as a two-time national champion.
And both were stars in Columbia. Spurrier guided the Gamecocks to the best seasons in the history of the football program as their coach. Tebow was the talk of the town when he made his debut as a professional baseball player with the Columbia Fireflies.
But the two have never actually worked together. It doesn't look like that's going to change.
Spurrier might have had an idea what Tebow would say about returning to football. The winningest coach in Florida and South Carolina history left room for rejection before having contact with Tebow.
“Obviously, if his baseball career is going well, he may decide to stick with it, which I would certainly understand," Spurrier said Monday, the Orlando Sentinel reported. "But if it doesn’t go too well and he has the urge to play football, we would certainly welcome him in Orlando.”
Tebow might not be walking away from baseball. He has quickly moved through the Mets farm system.
After starting his pro baseball career last year in Columbia, Tebow was promoted to High-A Port St. Lucie in the middle of the season.
Promoted again, He started this season with a bang in Double-A. Tebow hit a home run the first pitch he saw. Tebow also blasted a home run in his first time up with the Fireflies.
Overall, Tebow finished his first baseball season hitting .226 with eight home runs and 52 RBIs in 126 minor league games.
Comments