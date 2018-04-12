Why a national outlet sees this Gamecock as a top-5 draft prospect at his position

South Carolina linebacker Skai Moore flirted with the NFL draft two years before he ended up going through the process.
Multiple coachespraised the potential of South Carolina's all-time interceptions leader, though a 4.71 40-yard dash and slender 6-foot-2, 226-pound frame put him a bit in the "tweener" category.
One outlet known for its thoroughness is pretty high on him.
Pro Football Focus, which grades meticulously off film and database plays, rated Moore as the No. 5 linebacker on its positional draft rankings. He's behind fellow SEC star Roquan Smith, from Georgia, and Alamaba's Rashaan Evans.
"Moore has a lot of negatives working against him, but his play has been excellent in the SEC, which is no small order," PFF writer Sam Monson wrote. "His PFF coverage grade of 88.7 was one of the highest in the nation in 2017, one spot above Georgia’s Smith, and his instincts are clearly excellent. He will need to convince NFL teams that he can still produce with a step up in competition given he is both undersized and potentially less athletic than they would like. Missing the entire 2016 season with a herniated disc is also a major injury red flag and he will need to check out medically as well."
Moore just wrapped up a career in which he intercepted 14 passes and led USC in tackles four times. He was twice an All-SEC honoree.
He almost left for the draft after the 2015 season, but the back injury kept him in Columbia. After sitting out 2016, he had 93 tackles, three interceptions and two sacks.
The draft will be held April 26-28. CBS ranks him as the No. 76 player overall.
