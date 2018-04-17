Injured USC receiver to miss preseason practice

South Carolina coach Will Muschamp expects everyone to be ready for beginning of practice in August except for receiver Chad Terrell.
Terrell tore his ACL on March 5 during spring practice.
“I think everyone will be full speed except for Chad Terrell,” Muschamp said during an interview on Sports Talk on Tuesday night. “Chad is a guy, based on surgery which went pretty well, should be around the first of September. And we will know about the middle of September whether he can contribute. Right now, we feel like he is a guy that contribute to our team this fall.”
Terrell, a 6-3, 220-pounder, played in 10 games last year and caught three passes for 20 yards. Rivals ranked the Georgia native as the 32nd ranked receiver in the Class of 2017. He had 64 receptions for 1,236 yards and 17 TDs during his senior season at North Paulding High School.
