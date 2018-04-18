South Carolina football
One sportsbook's early 2018 over/under is out, and it's not kind to South Carolina

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

April 18, 2018 09:54 AM

It seems it's never too early in the offseason for sportsbooks to start projecting win totals for next college football season.

BetDSI published its over/under for all 14 SEC teams for 2018 and South Carolina fans might be a little shocked at where the Gamecocks fall.

The early over/under has USC at seven wins next season, a drop after getting to eight in the regular season and nine total in 2017. That number puts USC in a tie for seventh among conference teams with Florida behind Alabama (10 1/2), Georgia (10 1/2), Auburn (9), Mississippi State (8), LSU (7 1/2) and Texas A&M (7 1/2).

The numbers somewhat mirror the projections from ESPN's FPI rankings, which caused national analyst Barrett Sallee, who thinks South Carolina could easily be in the 9-10 win range next season, to ask a rather fiery question.

"How the hell is South Carolina going to be that bad Mr. ESPN computer?" Sallee said on a podcast.

The schedule includes powerhouses Clemson and Georgia, but beyond that, Florida, Tennessee and Texas A&M are all starting with new coaches, while Missouri is replacing the coordinator of its prolific offense. Several national voices have projected USC to make another jump forward

