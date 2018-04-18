One sportsbook's early 2018 over/under is out, and it's not kind to South Carolina

It seems it's never too early in the offseason for sportsbooks to start projecting win totals for next college football season.
BetDSI published its over/under for all 14 SEC teams for 2018 and South Carolina fans might be a little shocked at where the Gamecocks fall.
The early over/under has USC at seven wins next season, a drop after getting to eight in the regular season and nine total in 2017. That number puts USC in a tie for seventh among conference teams with Florida behind Alabama (10 1/2), Georgia (10 1/2), Auburn (9), Mississippi State (8), LSU (7 1/2) and Texas A&M (7 1/2).
The numbers somewhat mirror the projections from ESPN's FPI rankings, which caused national analyst Barrett Sallee, who thinks South Carolina could easily be in the 9-10 win range next season, to ask a rather fiery question.
"How the hell is South Carolina going to be that bad Mr. ESPN computer?" Sallee said on a podcast.
The schedule includes powerhouses Clemson and Georgia, but beyond that, Florida, Tennessee and Texas A&M are all starting with new coaches, while Missouri is replacing the coordinator of its prolific offense. Several national voices have projected USC to make another jump forward.
