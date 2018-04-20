South Carolina makes key change to 5 football assistants' contracts

If South Carolina’s most high-profile assistant football coaches want to leave for a head coaching job, Gamecocks head coach Will Muschamp doesn’t want the university to stand in their way.
On Friday, the university’s board of trustees unanimously approved a proposal by Muschamp, presented by athletics director Ray Tanner, to remove the buyout obligations of defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson, offensive coordinator Bryan McClendon, defensive line coach Lance Thompson, offensive line coach Eric Wolford and quarterbacks coach Dan Werner if any of those coaches leave immediately for a head coaching job in college or professional football.
Those five assistants all have multi-year contracts, unlike South Carolina’s other five on-field assistants, who are on one-year deals.
The full list of USC’s assistant coach salaries, with previous year’s numbers in parenthesis.
Coach
New salary
Travaris Robinson (Def. coord.)
$1,200,000 ($750,000)
Bryan McClendon (Off. coord.)
$650,000 ($500,000)
Eric Wolford (O-line)
$600,000 ($500,000)
Lance Thompson (D-line)
$550,000 ($500,000)
Coleman Hutzler (LBs/ST)
$475,000 ($350,000)
Jeff Dillman (Strength)
$425,000 ($400,000)
Dan Werner (QBs)
$500,000 (Not on staff)
Bobby Bentley (RBs)
$400,000 ($300,000)
Mike Peterson (LBs)
$300,000 ($200,000)
Pat Washington (TEs)
$300,000 ($200,000)
Kyle Krantz
$125,000
Comments