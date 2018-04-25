Gamecocks football finally has a full quarterbacks room again

A season ago, South Carolina’s football team was a bit short on scholarship guys in the quarterback room.
Teams generally recruit a passer every year, meaning four scholarship players plus walk-ons populate that meeting room. But Brandon McIlwain, whose focus seemed to turn toward baseball after Jake Bentley established himself as the starter, departed the program in March of 2017.
So USC went through last season with three scholarship quarterbacks: Bentley as starter, Michael Scarnecchia as a steady veteran backup and Jay Urich as a redshirting emergency passer.
This spring, with freshman Dakereon Joyner enrolled early, that room is full again.
“It’s been great,” Urich said. “Dakereon's been awesome. He’s definitely a very good player and also, I like just hanging out with him off football. Being able to hang out with him has been cool.”
Joyner was a four-star, dual-threat passer out of Fort Dorchester, who looked very much like a true freshman during the spring game. He’s almost assuredly a redshirt candidate as he has development to make as a thrower.
The future of the QB group is somewhat up in the air. Four-start commit Ryan Hilinski is set to enroll next spring. Bentley is only a junior, but a big 2018 season could catapult him into the draft. Scarnecchia is heading into this fifth season.
But for now, USC once more has the full complement of scholarship passers.
“It’s not such a little room,” Urich said. “It’s grown.”
