This former USC commitment is now an NFL first-round draft pick

What might have been with Jaire Alexander and the South Carolina Gamecocks.
In late 2014, he was still committed to USC. A lot happened between then and Thursday when he became something else: A first round NFL Draft pick.
Alexander was picked 18th by the Green Bay Packers on the draft's opening round out of Louisville.
He landed at Louisville after Steve Spurrier's infamous comments about staying around only a few more years, which destabilized the Gamecocks' 2015 class.
“It was some allegations that Spurrier was leaving. They were going to have a new staff. I took all of that into consideration. I didn’t really hear much from them about any of that. I didn’t really hear much from them at all, really,” Alexander said at least year's ACC Kickoff. “I got to Louisville. I got a bunch of one-on-one time with Coach Petrino. I really enjoyed it.”
A three-star prospect, he made good after flipping to the Cardinals. He was a second-team All-ACC performer as a sophomore, intercepting five passes and breaking up nine others in 13 starts. He missed much of 2017 with leg and hand injuries, but manged honorable mention All-ACC in six starts.
At 5-foot-10, 196 pounds, he ran a 4.38 40-yard dash, seventh among defensive backs at the combine.
Other members of that class who decommitted were Arden Key and Mark Fields, who landed at with LSU and Clemson respectively.
Comments