Two-year South Carolina starter headed to the West Coast

Jamarcus King went a long way from Alabama to Kansas for junior college on the way to joining South Carolina football.
He'll make another long trip for his next step.
King tweeted he's joining the Oakland Raiders as an undrafted free agent after not getting picked in the NFL Draft.
King came to USC as a four-star junior college prospect from Coffeyville. He took a few games to get into the starting lineup, and started his final 24 games. He had 51 and and 41 tackles in his two years, breaking up 21 passes and and picking off five.
The 6-foot-2, 185 pounds, he ran a 4.7-second 40-yard dash at the combine.
Comments