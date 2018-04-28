Report: Where Skai Moore is going after the NFL draft

Skai Moore is reportedly headed to the heartland.
The South Carolina football linebacker and longtime defensive stalwart expects to sign with the Indianapolis Colts according to the South Florida Sun Sentinel.
The former Gamecocks linebacker , who is one of 15 players in the history of Division I football to lead his team in tackles for four seasons and tied South Carolina's career record for interceptions (14), was not selected in the 2018 NFL Draft.
As productive as Moore was in his collegiate career, his size (6-foot-2, 224 pounds) wasn’t ideal to play linebacker in the NFL, and he ran a 4.73 40-yard dash at the NFL combine. By comparison, Boise State linebacker Leighton Vander Esch, who was selected in the first round, is 256 pounds and ran a 4.65 40-yard dash. Moore also missed an entire season because of a neck injury.
