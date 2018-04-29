Two more Gamecocks linemen announce they've found NFL landing spots

Alan Knott was a longtime presence on South Carolina's offensive line. Dante Sawyer was an understated disruptor for the Gamecocks defensive front.
Both tweeted Saturday night they'd found where they'll get their first chances in the NFL.
Knott said he's bound for the San Francisco 49ers, while Sawyer is heading off to join the Kansas City Chiefs. They're part of a cadre of Gamecocks seniors who did not hear their name called across three days of the NFL draft. Hayden Hurst was the only Gamecock picked.
Sawyer (6-foot-3, 275 pounds) bounced between end and tackle. He made some subtly impressive plays as a junior and then blossomed as a senior. In 2017, he had 30 tackles, 5 loss, 3 sacks, five pass breakups and forced five fumbles to tie for the most in the nation. He was named Second-Team All-SEC.
Knott, a 6-foot-4, 290-pound center who spent five years in the program, started 42 games in Columbia.
The rest of USC's players who signed as undrafted free agents included:
▪ CoryHelms signed with the New Orleans Saints, according to his Twitter account.
▪ Chris Lammons signed with the Atlanta Falcons, per the NFL Network.
▪ Taylro Stallworth signed with the New Orleans Saints, according to his agent's Twitter account.
▪ Jamarcus King signed with the Oakland Raiders, according to his Twitter account.
▪ Skai Moore is set to sign with the Indianapolis Colts according to a report from the South Florida Sun Sentinel.
