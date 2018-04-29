Ulric Jones (93) leads the Gamecocks out to 2001
Gamecocks D-lineman lands free agent shot in Seattle

By Dwayne McLemore

April 29, 2018 07:12 PM

South Carolina defensive lineman Ulric Jones is headed west (and north) for his first shot in the NFL.

Jones tweeted Sunday night that he'll get a free agent opportunity with the Seattle Seahawks.

The fifth-year senior played in all 13 games, making one start and recording 29 tackles and a sack.

Tight end Hayden Hurst (first round) was the Gamecocks' lone pick in this year's NFL draft. The rest of USC's players who signed as undrafted free agents included:

Alan Knott is headed to the San Francisco 49ers.

Dante Sawyer will get a free agent chance with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Cory Helms signed with the New Orleans Saints, according to his Twitter account.

Chris Lammons signed with the Atlanta Falcons, per the NFL Network.

Taylor Stallworth signed with the New Orleans Saints, according to his agent's Twitter account.

Jamarcus King is getting a chance with the Oakland Raiders, according to his Twitter account.

Skai Moore is set to sign with the Indianapolis Colts according to a report from the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

