Former Gamecock Shaq Roland lands NFL opportunity

He went from South Carolina's Mr. Football to a high-profile Gamecocks recruit to the Division II ranks.
Now Shaq Roland will have his NFL chance.
He will get a shot with the Chicago Bears according to a release from his last school, West Georgia. He has also changed his Facebook photo to include the Bears logo.
According to the release, he received an invite to rookie mini camp with the Chicago Bears.
Last season, Roland caught 55 passes for 722 yards and six touchdowns. He was named First Team All-Gulf South Conference.
His last college season capped a tumultuous college career. The last of four consecutive Mr. Footballs to go South Carolina, he was lightly used as a freshman and caught 25 passes for 455 yards, a team-best 18.2-yard average, with five touchdowns in his sophomore campaign.
But following a rocky junior year that included 26 catches, 356 yards, four touchdowns, one suspension for missing a team flight and several other games he didn't get into, Steve Spurrier announced he was not with the team when it arrived for its bowl game.
Thus began a period of wandering that included stops at Prairie View A&M, almost being out of football, Winston-Salem State and finally West Georgia (he never played at Prairie View or Winston-Salem State).
As a high school senior, Roland had nearly 2,000 yards and 24 touchdowns for an 11-1 Lexington team. He considered trying to rejoin USC in 2016.
