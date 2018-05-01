Why Will Muschamp saw 'a lot of progress' from this true freshman

Will Muschamp didn’t get all the way there.
The South Carolina football coach has been consistent in his praise of cornerback Israel Mukuamu, a towering presence who surprised some by slotting into that position at 6-foot-4. But is he expected to play some role on the 2018 Gamecocks? That’s not something set at this point.
But Muschamp said he’ll get something.
“He’s going to have the opportunity to,” Muschamp said. “And he knows that. The thing about Izzy, he’s going to work. You talk to him about the things he’s got to do to improve himself and he’s going to do it. He’s got all the ability in the world to help our football team.”
Coming out of spring practice, Muschamp had already said he expects safety R.J. Roderick will play next season. He also said he’d like to have corner Keisean Nixon at the slot corner position (possibly replacing Jamyest Williams, who should see more time at safety).
That leaves a potential open outside corner spot across from Rashad Fenton. USC has oft-injured second-year player Tavyn Jackson, former wide receiver Korey Banks and four-star summer enrollee Jaycee Horn.
And Mukuamu, the towering former Florida State commit who was projected to play safety through his recruitment.
Muschamp surprised some when he said Mukuamu would start out as a cornerback. The coach got a look at him after he enrolled early, and spring practice showed a little something.
“Made a lot of progress,” Muschamp said. “A very coachable young man. Very intelligent, really smart. A guy that’s in the weight room Saturday and Sunday, even days a week. Understands he’s got to get stronger.”
At the moment, he’s listed at 196 pounds spread across that long frame. Muschamp has praised his feet as a key factor for being able to move as well as he does at that size.
In the spring game, he made five tackles and broke up a pass. He started his career at Berkeley High School in the Lowcountry, but spent his last year of high school in Louisiana.
It’s no guarantee he’ll have role next year, with the potential to still need to develop more. But Mukuamu showed something thus far, and as the situation could shift to help him, he offers a few skills few others provide.
“He’s got very good length,” Muschamp said. “Can play on the line of scrimmage extremely well. I thought finishing plays down the field, he improved. I think he’s going to be a really good football player for us.”
