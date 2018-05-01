Skai Moore has 'a chip on his shoulder' after not being selected in NFL draft

As surprised as South Carolina fans were to see last week’s NFL draft pass without Skai Moore being selected, his former Gamecocks teammates were just as shocked.
“I am surprised, but I understand that things happen for a reason, and Skai understands that,” USC senior linebacker Bryson Allen-Williams said.
Moore led the Gamecocks in tackles all four years he played, becoming just the 15th player in Division I history to accomplish that feat; and he also tied USC’s career record for interceptions with 14.
“Skai’s one of the greatest SEC linebackers there is and seeing him not get drafted, all these teams pass on him was kind of frustrating,” said defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth, who also went undrafted and signed a free-agent deal with the New Orleans Saints after the draft. “He’s like a brother of mine, and I know for him it’s very frustrating.”
Moore, who has not commented publicly on his snub, signed a free-agent deal with the Indianapolis Colts, the team announced Tuesday.
“I called him and he told me he was ready to work,” Allen-Williams said. “He’s going to put a chip on his shoulder, and I’m excited to see him perform. I already know what he can do on the field. All that is is added motivation.”
Moore, 6-foot-2, 220 pounds, had 353 tackles and 5.5 sacks in four collegiate seasons.
“He’s one of those guys that understands life, he understands things might not go like you want,” Allen-Williams said. “He was so excited to get to work and go show what type of linebacker he is, what type of player he is.”
