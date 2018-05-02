Quarterback Dakereon Joyner signed with the South Carolina football team out of Fort Dorchester High in North Charleston, SC. Dwayne McLemore dmclemore@thestate.com
Quarterback Dakereon Joyner signed with the South Carolina football team out of Fort Dorchester High in North Charleston, SC. Dwayne McLemore dmclemore@thestate.com

USC Gamecocks Football

ESPN analyst thinks USC's Dakereon Joyner could be special, but not at QB

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

May 02, 2018 10:37 AM

ESPN and SEC Network analyst Tom Luginbill was in Columbia this spring talking to Deebo Samuel and comparing South Carolina's offense to old-school Oregon's.

On Wednesday, he went on the the Rich Taylor Show and had some strong thoughts on early enrollee Dakereon Joyner's future as a quarterback.

The former quarterback and XFL coach said Joyner has a long way to go as a passer and that his best option isn't to play quarterback. He said Joyner could end up like former Florida All-American and all-purpose threat Percy Harvin.

He also tweeted if Joyner were to transfer to play quarterback elsewhere, it would be a "ignorant and poor decision on his part."

Joyner came to USC as a four-star prospect and after spring, projected as a reserve passer and potential redshirt candidate next season. As a high school senior, he was 140-of-207 passing for 2,414 yards and 35 touchdowns with 1,031 rushing yards and 17 scores.

In USC's spring game, where he was live, he went 1-for-5 for 25 yards with an interception, got sacked three times and showed some ability to escape the pocket.

What South Carolina QBs coach Dan Werner thinks about freshman QB Dakereon Joyner. Dwayne McLemore

  Comments  