What South Carolina's two grad transfers mean for the 2018 defense

South Carolina football had some uncertainty on the back end of its defense going into 2018.
So USC added a pair of seasoned defenders.
Texas A&M cornerback Nick Harvey committed to the Gamecocks on Wednesday, filling out USC’s 2018 recruiting class. He joins Rice grad transfer J.T. Ibe, a safety who announced early in March that he would join the program.
Both hail from Texas. Both had sizable roles early in their college careers. Both are stepping into positions where USC has talented options, but not much experienced depth.
What to know about them:
The Harvey file
Height: 5-foot-10
Weight: 185
Stats last season: Injured and redshirted (as a junior, had 66 tackles and 10 passes defended)
Career starts: 13 (saw extensive action as a reserve in 13 games in 2015)
Primary position: Cornerback
How much is he needed: USC has Rashad Fenton as an anchor on one side, but the other is a question. Keisean Nixon is the most advanced player, but Will Muschamp likes him at nickel. Up next is an oft-injured second-year player (Tavyn Jackson), a former receiver (Korey Banks) and two true freshmen (Israel Mukuamu, Jaycee Horn)
Hometown: Lancaster, Texas
How early did he play at his first school: He played in every game as a true freshman and was the Aggies' top secondary reserve as a sophomore in 2015.
The Ibe file
Height: 6-foot
Weight: 200 pounds
Stats last season: 42 tackles, three pass breakups, one forced fumble
Career starts: 27
Primary position: Safety
How much is he needed: Will Muschamp has said USC has one solid option at safety in Steven Montac. Jaylin Dickerson has potential but needs to stay healthy. Jamyest Williams projects to see more time there. Javon Charleston is a former walk-on, and young players Zay Brown, R.J. Roderick and potentially Jonathan Gipson (who might be an option at corner) will likely also be in there.
Hometown: Mansfield, Texas
How early did he play: He was sixth on his team in tackles as a true freshman, starting nine of 12 games.
Both players provide a veteran boost for a secondary that lost three multi-year starters in Jamracus King, Chris Lammons and D.J. Smith. USC has also been strapped for bodies each of the past two seasons, often relying on five or six defenders to play every snap at up to five positions.
Position breakdown (scholarship players):
Corners
Senior Rashad Fenton (Two-year starter)
Senior Keisean Nixon (Can play nickel)
Redshirt sophomore Korey Banks
Redshirt freshman Tavyn Jackson
Freshman Israel Mukuamu
Freshman Jaycee Horn
Safeties
Senior Steven Montac (eight starts the past two years, can play nickel)
Redshirt junior Javon Charleston
Sophomore Jamyest Williams (2017 starting nickel, can still play there)
Redshirt freshman Jaylin Dickerson (projected to have a big role last year before an injury)
Redshirt freshman Zay Brown
Freshman R.J. Roderick
To be determined
Freshman Jonathan Gipson
