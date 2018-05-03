Steve Spurrier called USC's QB commit. Here's what the HBC said

When South Carolina quarterback commitment Ryan Hilinski reached out to Steve Spurrier for quarterbacking advice on Thursday, Spurrier responded with a story older than Hilinski. A lot older.
The pair spoke Thursday and the conversation made enough of an impression on the young quarterback from California that he tweeted, “Just had a great phone call about life and what it takes to be a special Quarterback with the legendary South Carolina Coach.”
“He’s already put that out there, huh?” Spurrier replied when contacted by The State.
Then he shared what he told Hilinski, which goes back to Spurrier’s days of coaching Duke and quarterback Anthony Dilweg. Dilweg only started one season for the Blue Devils, and it came after he had earned his degree, so during the season he was taking only two classes – one in physical education and one in acting.
“When he told me what he was taking, I told him, ‘Let me tell you what I want you to do. I want you to act like you’re the best quarterback in the nation this year,’” Spurrier said. “He said, ‘OK,’ and all he did was break all the ACC passing records.”
Dilweg threw for 3,824 yards that season, which still is Duke’s single-season record, and he was named the ACC’s player of the year.
“He had a swagger about him that, ‘I can hit anything, complete any pass, you can’t stop us,’ and away we’d go,” Spurrier said. “That was the only little bit of advice I gave (Hilinski), ‘Act like you’re the best there is out there.’ If you don’t have good players around you, the protection and the receivers and a good scheme, it’s hard to do. It all has to go together, but the quarterback definitely has to believe that he is capable of going up and down the field all the time.”
Hilinski, a four-star prospect, committed to the Gamecocks Class of 2019 class in April. He called getting the call "amazing."
His family has a connection of sorts to the Spurriers. Steve Spurrier Jr. joined Washington State's staff this spring, and Hilinski's late brother Tyler had played there.
Hilinski said Spurrier joked a tweet about his LSU offer sent USC fans into a frenzy. He also reiterated how excited Muschamp's staff was to have him aboard.
"You just get that feeling that you’re special," Hilinski said of getting the call. "That you’re going to start something super cool at South Carolina, and just talking to him about life, about what it takes for a quarterback to be special, I think it pretty cool coming from him.
"It was a super big honor."
