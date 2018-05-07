How one Gamecock's draft experience was tumultuous before getting NFL chance

Cory Helms had to wait, and waiting isn’t always fun.
Especially when the future of a defining force in his life could hang in the balance.
Helms started two seasons at guard for South Carolina and had to wait out draft weekend before finally getting a chance with the New Orleans Saints. It wasn’t the smoothest few days.
“The draft was kind of hectic, especially once the seventh round came because my phone was blowing up,” Helms said. “Every time you wonder if it’s somebody picking you, trying to sell you on free agency, stuff like that.”
And then it improved after the final pick was in?
“And then after the draft it was just kind of a whirlwind,” Helms said. “You have a quick minute to decide between here and here. It’s just kind of hectic. Glad it’s over.”
Helms started for four seasons in college, two at Wake Forest and then in 2016 and 2017 at USC. He played a little center to start in Columbia, but was mostly at guard. He started all of his 23 games in Columbia, save for a stretch where he was hurt this past season.
He was part of a line that took a step forward from his first year to his second and played much of both seasons hurt.
Helms said that although not getting picked late gave him a little more latitude when it came to what situation he found himself in, it wasn’t much of an advantage.
“It might help in the long run, but really you only have a couple options at that point,” Helms said, “because you’re trying to get it done with so you don’t miss a shot. Either way, I think it’s a good situation.”
He’ll head to New Orleans alongside teammate Taylor Stallworth. They’ll both face the longshot challenge of working from undrafted player to find a spot in the NFL. A few players do every year and make it. Many don’t.
But Helms likes the spot he’s landed in.
“They gave me a good deal and I did grow up a Saints fan,” Helms said. “So that kind of helped too, but that definitely wasn’t why.”
