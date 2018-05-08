Where Melvin Ingram falls among the NFL's top 100 players

Melvin Ingram claimed a few accolades in his time at South Carolina: First-Team All-SEC, consensus All-American.
In the NFL, he was named to his first Pro Bowl this season and earned a $66 million contract from the Los Angeles Chargers.
Monday night, he was picked as one of the 100 best players in the NFL.
Ingram came in at No. 76 in the NFL Network Top 100. He was slotted between two-time All-Pro Kam Chancellor at 75 and fellow SEC product Odell Beckham Jr. at 77.
Ingram is coming off a season in which he posted 43 tackles and 10 1/2 sacks. He's got 29 sacks the past three seasons for the Chargers.
At USC, his career came along slowly, but he had 19 sacks and 26 tackles for loss in his final two seasons, with a pair of defensive scores as a senior. The 6-foot-2, 265-pound end was the No. 18 pick in the 2012 draft.
