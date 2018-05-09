Muschamp, Spurs Up Tour stop in Anderson. Why that might not be a coincidence

Perhaps the biggest target for South Carolina football for the class of 2019 is defensive end Zacch Pickens.
The five-star recruit attends T.L. Hanna High School in Anderson, which is about 15 miles from Clemson, but South Carolina appears to be very much in the mix to land Pickens.
South Carolina coach Will Muschamp was in Pickens’ hometown Wednesday night, and that might not have been a coincidence. Muschamp was asked about scheduling stops for the Spurs Up tour and how important recruiting was when making out the map.
“It’s important,” he said with a smile. “Some of the best football in our state is played right here in Anderson. TL Hanna and coach Jeff Herron has done a fantastic job. I’ve known him forever. Scott Earley and the job he does over at Westside, a lot of Gamecocks up here in the Upstate. I was in Greenville last night and I’ll be in Spartanburg tomorrow night. So we’re trying to attack the Upstate here I guess.”
South Carolina has had success recruiting in the Upstate in recent years.
The current roster includes receiver Chavis Dawkins from Byrnes, defensive lineman Brad Johnson from Pendleton and wide receiver Deebo Samuel from Chapman.
Muschamp was asked about the challenge of recruiting in the Anderson area with Clemson so close by and downplayed the difficulty.
“Brad Johnson grew up a Gamecock, and at the end of the day he’s from Pendleton,” Muschamp said. “I don’t look at it that way. There’s kids in the Lowcountry that grew up Clemson fans.”
Pickens is a five-star prospect and the No. 1 recruit in the state for the 2019 class, according to 247Sports' Composite ranking.
South Carolina's 10-member, in-progress recruiting class is ranked No. 13 in the country, headlined by four-star quarterback Ryan Hilinski.
Muschamp confirmed that linebacker Davonne Bowen (neck/shoulder) has been medically disqualified and will no longer play football. He will remain on scholarship at USC.
The Spurs Up Tour still has stops in Spartanburg (May 10), Greenville (May 16), Aiken (May 21) and Florence (May 22).
