Will Muschamp confirms Davonne Bowen's career is over. How USC will try to help him

South Carolina linebacker Davonne Bowen’s playing career is officially, Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp confirmed Wednesday evening during a Spurs Up tour stop in Anderson.
The news was first reported at the end of April before Muschamp confirmed it on Wednesday.
The redshirt freshman signed with the Gamecocks in 2017 as a Shrine Bowler out of Woodmont High School.
Muschamp was hopeful that Bowen would be able to help the Gamecocks in 2018 before he was forced to give up football.
“Davonne Bowen’s going to be disqualified medically. I hadn’t announced it yet publicly because we’re still working through the paperwork. But you know, just disappointed. Davonne was a guy we were really excited about,” Muschamp said. “A guy that really speed wise could do some things for us on special teams, especially. I thought he was progressing well at the linebacker position. He could give us some situational pass rush. But he’s had an issue with some stingers in his shoulder and medically they talked to him about his future, and certainly his health is the most important thing.”
Bowen is not the only recent South Carolina player to have his playing career cut short due to an injury.
Tight end Robert Tucker had his career come to an end due to neck issues in 2016, while receiver Terry Googer announced in February that he was giving up football after being knocked out of USC’s game against Texas A&M with a head injury.
Muschamp said that the football program and university will continue to help Bowen, Tucker and Googer moving forward.
“We try to keep them busy number one. They stay on scholarship. Nothing’s changing as far as any of that’s concerned. I just try to keep them busy,” Muschamp said. “Robert Tucker, I’m trying to get him to help with a local high school as far as coaching is concerned. Terry Googer we’re trying to get a job. A lot of different things we’re trying to do to help those guys to eat some of their time. That’s the hardest thing for guys when their football career ends is the transition, because you spend so much time training. You spend so much time perfecting your skill set. Now all of a sudden there’s a lot of dead time involved with that.”
Comments