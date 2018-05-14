Will Muschamp: 'For the first time ever' USC has everything in place to be successful

Will Muschamp took over a 3-9 South Carolina team following the 2015 season and has had the program trending up ever since.
The Gamecocks reached a bowl game and doubled their win total in Muschamp’s first year. Last season USC won nine games, finished 5-3 in the SEC and rallied to defeat Michigan in the Outback Bowl.
But Muschamp made it clear during a recent stop at a Spurs Up Tour event in Anderson that the Gamecocks still have plenty of work to do and that the fan base should be far from satisfied.
“I think that they’ve seen in two years the commitment that we have to being at South Carolina and winning a championship. That’s what we want to do,” Muschamp said. “I don’t want our fan base to confuse progress with accomplishment, because we haven’t accomplished anything. But we have made progress. We’ve got to continue to move forward.”
When the new football operations facility is completed in December, South Carolina will have everything in place to win a championship, according to Muschamp.
The Gamecocks have won one conference title, which came in 1969 when South Carolina was in the ACC.
South Carolina has been in the SEC since 1992, and USC has won one SEC East title since then.
“I’m really excited about the vision and direction of our program, from our administration to our staff to our players from the standpoint of the operations facility, which will be done in December. It’ll be huge for us,” Muschamp said. “You look at 650 Lincoln where our players live. You look at nutrition, you look at the Dodie Anderson Academic Enrichment Center. All of those things are top of the line. That’s for the first time ever, in my opinion, in South Carolina history. We’ve totally invested in our football program and that’s making a difference. That’s why we’ve recruited better, because recruits see the investment that we’re making in our university. And that’s what it takes to be successful.”
