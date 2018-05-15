Gamecocks could have a future first-rounder at quarterback, draft projections say

Jake Bentley turned in a solid 2017 football season for South Carolina.
After flashing potential in half a freshman season, he had moments last fall, but was neither as prolific or as consistent as some has projected.
But that hasn't some from seeing him as a potential first-round NFL draft pick should he choose to forgo his senior season.
SB Nation's Dan Kadar slotted Bentley as the No. 29 pick in a recent mock the draft, headed to the Green Bay Packers. That's the home of future Hall of Famer Aaron Rogers, who is right in his mid-30s.
"This one will probably be considered controversial, however, taking a first-round quarterback in 2019 would give the Packers a fifth-year option on a rookie deal," Kadar wrote. "With Aaron Rodgers turning 35 in December, could Green Bay replace him when his contract runs out after the 2019 season."
That puts him behind Oregon's Justin Herbert, Missouri's Drew Lock, Michigan's Shea Patterson and Auburn's Jarrett Stidham.
He also made a top five of 2019 NFL Draft quarterback prospects by CBS Sports' Tom Fornelli, coming in No. 4 behind Stidham, Herbert and Lock.
"This is more of a speculative pick than one based on production to this point," Fornelli wrote. "Through his two seasons with the Gamecocks, Bentley has played in 20 games, throwing for 4,214 yards, 27 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions. He's also completed over 63 percent of his passes.
"If he takes another step forward in 2018, there's a good chance he'd consider leaving school a year early, and that NFL teams would be happy to see him do so. First of all, he's listed at 6-foot-3 and 220 pounds, so he has the size."
Fornelli went on to describe South Carolina's offense as "pro-style," a designation that was debatable last year, and might be more so this season as USC transitions to a higher-paced, RPO-heavy attack.
But Bentley, with his size and lack of reliance on running does fit the mold of a pro-style passer. He battled some footwork issues last season, offensive line injuries and losing his top play-maker, finishing with 2,794 yards, 18 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He completed 62.2 percent of his passes.
