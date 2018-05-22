How Terry Googer will still be a part of Gamecocks football

Terry Googer’s football playing career came to an end this offseason, when the aftermath of a head injury forced him to leave the game.
It did not, however, mean the end of his time as a South Carolina Gamecock.
USC offensive coordinator Bryan McClendon explained how Googer, who was a fourth-year junior wide receiver last season, has remained a part of the team as he finishes his education.
“He definitely is,” McClendon said before a Gamecock Club meeting. “He comes and helps out at practice because he’s kind of a student aide over there at practice. And then he helps out in the recruiting office also. He’s still around.”
In some ways, that mirrors the role Googer took on late in his career.
He came to USC as a four-star prospect from Atlanta, but never found serious playing time, even after being forced into the starting lineup in 2016. Instead, he became a buoyant personality for the team, on social media and especially in trying to advance USC’s recruiting efforts.
He’ll have the chance to continue that, not purely as an ex-athlete, but in a role that matches his new situation.
“Just like we would enlist student help to fill any other role, those are the roles that he can kind of do,” McClendon said.
Googer caught 12 passes for 140 yards in 28 career games with three starts. He became a fixture on special teams late in his career, and that was where he suffered the injury that ended his playing days.
He hit his head on the ground covering a punt at Texas A&M. After a scary few minutes, he was immobilized and carted off. In late February, he tweeted he wouldn’t be able to continue playing.
But his coaches didn’t want that to be the end for how he helped the Gamecocks or how they helped him.
“Anytime somebody gets hurt and stuff like that, you don’t want them to feel like they’re not a part of the team anymore," McClendon said. "So to keep them around and to keep them doing as much as they can, that’s a big part of why we’re there."
