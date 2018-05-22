Former USC tailback picks his next school

Former South Carolina running back CJ Freeman has found a new home.
Freeman is set to transfer to Iowa Western Community College he announced Tuesday night on Twitter.
The Greensboro, N.C. native plans to play there this fall and graduate in December. He told The State Tuesday night, "I plan on going back Power 5 after a good season at the JUCO."
Freeman was rated as a three star prospect and the No. 36 running back in the country for the class of 2016 by the 247Sports Composite rankings coming out of Northern Guilford High.
He had offers from Wisconsin, Virginia Tech, Louisville and others before committing to the Gamecocks.
Freeman redshirted in 2016 and did not play in 2017 as he worked his way back from a torn ACL suffered in December of 2016.
He believes that he is finally back to 100 percent and ready for a strong season in 2018.
"I was never fully healthy at Carolina but now I get the chance to play the way I know I can," Freeman said.
Freeman rushed for more than 2,000 yards and 23 touchdowns his senior season of high school, including 265 yards per game in four playoff games.
