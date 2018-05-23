Why Gamecocks legend John Abraham almost didn't attend South Carolina

John Abraham is without a doubt one of the greatest players in South Carolina football history.
Abraham was ranked in the top 25 of The State’s list of the top 50 Gamecocks of all time a few years back.
But the prolific pass rusher from Timmonsville, S.C. almost didn’t play at South Carolina. In fact, Abraham almost didn’t play football at all.
Abraham was inducted into the South Carolina Football Hall of Fame last month and explained how his football career, which began his senior year of high school, got started.
“That one year I just did it simply because my girlfriend had more accolades in the yearbook,” Abraham explained. “I said, ‘I’ve got to do more stuff.’ So I said, ‘I’m going to play football my senior year.’”
The high school football coach at Lamar tried to convince Abraham to play football beginning in eighth grade, but he wanted to stick with basketball and track.
He finally went out for the team as a senior and ended up getting recruited to USC by Brad Scott in a unique way. Abraham said his high school coach sent a video to South Carolina's coaching staff featuring highlights of Lamar’s quarterback at the time, but Abraham, who played defensive end, wide receiver, tight end, kicker and occasionally quarterback, caught the attention of USC’s coaching staff.
“I ended up getting seen right there and after that they started recruiting me,” Abraham said. “We only had 22 people on our football team so it was pretty much real football. You get 22 of your best players and throw them on the field and start playing. That’s pretty much what we did.”
Abraham went on to star at South Carolina, leading the Gamecocks in sacks all four of his seasons. He finished with 23.5 sacks for his college career and was named All-SEC as a senior in 1999. He went on to be a first-round pick, No. 13 overall, by the Jets in 2000.
While Abraham had success in college, USC did not. The Gamecocks went 1-21 in 1998-99, losing 21 consecutive games.
“The losing part is the only bad memories I have. We lost 21 straight games. That was tough,” Abraham said. “But the friendships and the people I met that I got to see and got to be around really made me the man I am now.”
Abraham had an dominant NFL career, logging 133.5 sacks in 15 NFL seasons while spending time with the Jets, Falcons and Cardinals.
He is No. 12 all-time in the NFL in sacks and said it was an honor to be named to the South Carolina Football Hall of Fame last month.
“Being at a young age like this I was surprised. Usually when you’re an older age you get into this kind of stuff so at this age it’s a great accomplishment… When I played football I didn’t care about awards. It was more of just playing football and having a good time,” Abraham said. “Getting this at this point in my life feels good. I think this is more helpful for my family and more helpful for my kids after I go on, because after I pass away this is something you can’t take away from me.”
Abraham retired from the NFL in 2014 and said last month his plan was to take five years off and relax, spend time with his family and travel the world before possibly pursuing another career.
He would like to land a satellite radio gig and talk football when he does begin the next step of his life.
But first Abraham would like to finish his college degree in African-American Studies.
He needs 13 more credit hours and plans to return to school at South Carolina this fall. Abraham has a house in Columbia and Atlanta and goes back and forth.
“I wouldn’t go anywhere else. I’m definitely going to try to finish that at out South Carolina,” Abraham said. “I was born in South Carolina and it’s the University of South Carolina… It’s in the state capitol and it’s the state school. South Carolina is where I want to finish.”
He added that he is impressed with the way the campus currently is and the upgrades that have been made.
“I take pride in our campus. Our campus looks beautiful. When I was there we were a college town, but we weren’t really a campus. I think that lost us a lot of recruits,” Abraham said. “People didn’t feel like they were on a campus. I think they made it more campus oriented now. People can walk around campus, they can hang around. It’s a lot more closed off than it was before.”
Abraham is still enjoying Columbia more than 20 years later after arriving in a peculiar way.
