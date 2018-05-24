McClendon: The 'invaluable' gain USC's Shi, OrTre Smith made through last season

South Carolina wide receiver Shi Smith didn’t get the luxury of easing into the college game as a true freshman.
His teammate and classmate OrTre Smith did to a degree, but after Deebo Samuel got hurt three games into the 2017 football season, he found himself thrust into the starting lineup as well.
The thrown-into-the-deep-end experience then might be one of their biggest assets now, at least in the eyes of offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach Bryan McClendon.
“They know what it’s going to take to be successful on Saturdays now,” McClendon said. “It’s not assumed. It’s not, ‘If I do this, will this happen that way.’ Those guys, they played a bunch of ball and they know what it takes in order to be well and do well on Saturdays. That right there is invaluable.”
Shi Smith started seven games and caught 26 passes for 350 yards and two touchdowns as the team’s top option at slot receiver. The 5-foot-10 Union County product caught a 53-yard touchdown in the bowl game to cap his first season.
OrTre Smith played sparingly before Samuel’s injury, but evolved into one of the team’s most consistent presences, playing the second-most snaps of any receiver. At 6-foot-4, 219 pounds, he didn’t fully take advantage of his size, though he did have 30 catches for 326 yards and three scores (he didn’t show much big-play threat with no catch longer than 28 yards).
With Bryan Edwards already a stalwart and Deebo Samuel set to return as one of the top playmakers in the sport, the wide receiver picture will get less clear as all four fight for snaps at three (or two) positions and try to hold off several others.
Both Smiths made their way as four-star prospects who showed enough the coaches trusted them, but were still green and learning on the fly. Their position coach expects they’ll benefit from that, as they got something that can be gained only in the thick of things.
“Just to get those game reps,” McClendon said. “To be able to go into each venue and not get wide-eyed now and not get overwhelmed with anything.”
