CBS: How South Carolina's 2018 schedule stacks up to rest of SEC

It's safe to say a part of the hype building for South Carolina's 2018 season is built around the schedule.
There are two bears in Georgia and Clemson to be sure. But beyond that, the next four-best programs USC faces are breaking in new coaches.
According to a ranking by CBS's Tom Fornelli, USC has one of the more favorable slates in the SEC.
Fornelli ranked the Gamecocks' schedule ninth in the league in terms of difficulty, which is aided by the lack of a second Power Five team in the non-conference slate.
"If you hadn't already figured it out, South Carolina is the team playing Clemson on the road this season," Fornelli wrote. "It's far-and-away the most difficult game on the schedule this year as the rest of the nonconference consists of home dates against Coastal Carolina, Marshall, and Chattanooga. The Gamecocks also get Georgia, Tennessee and Mizzou at home, but they will have to face Florida on the road."
Vanderbilt, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Georgia rank behind USC. No. 1 is LSU (Miami in the non-conference, plus Georgia and Florida as crossovers).
USC is coming off a 9-4 season, which featured a second-place finish in the SEC East and an upset bowl win against Michigan. The Gamecocks return eight or nine starters on offense, granted under new coordinator Bryan McClendon, and still have Will Muschamp and Travaris Robinson running the defense that has five starters to replace.
The Gamecocks have already got some praise as a potential 10-win team from several national analysts.
Comments