Why Bryan McClendon's first USC offense could change after his first spring as OC

South Carolina’s Bryan McClendon will get his first chance to build his vision for a college football offense this season.
Coming into the Gamecocks’ spring practice, he had his ideas about how USC’s attack would look. That was before 15 times on the field, hours of film in various forms and a look at the development of his players.
So it’s little surprise seeing where they are might shift his vision a little.
“Any time you get a chance to go in and there’s a body of work and you can go in and say what’d we do good and what do we do bad?” McClendon said. “What do we need to improve on? What do we need to get rid of? What do we need to make sure we add in that’s kind of complementary to what we do good?”
It’s part of his approach, not an uncommon one, of building around the talent at hand. There’s a “system,” but it bends and adapts to who can do what.
He’ll go into next season with a range of pieces, many on the younger side. He’ll have three starting receivers who were underclassmen last year, top-flight playmaker Deebo Samuel off an injured season, three seasoned running backs looking to assert themselves and quarterback Jake Bentley, who didn’t take quite the sophomore season step forward many had hoped.
The team also has a set of tight ends with more narrow skillsets, trying to figure out how to use the position after the departure of first-round draft pick Hayden Hurst.
It was McClendon’s first time having an eye on all the offensive positions, and he said there was an emphasis on all players knowing how much they needed to improve, especially with the aim of building depth.
He’ll have a few months to tinker and tweak (and talk to coaches with the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles), but he said that’s something natural for this staff. They want to be assessing and adjusting after spring, after August camp after every scrimmage and every game.
“I think that has to constantly be talked about and never get tired of talking about those things,” McClendon said. “Just because, when you do, that’s when you start going backwards.”
