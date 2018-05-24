The next NFL hit could have paralyzed him. How a USC great found new purpose

SHARE COPY LINK After leaving pro football because of health issues, DeVonte Holloman has become the head coach of the Beaufort High School football program. Here, he talks about his job and how previous coaches like Tommy Knotts and Bobby Carroll have inspired him. Jay Karr

After leaving pro football because of health issues, DeVonte Holloman has become the head coach of the Beaufort High School football program. Here, he talks about his job and how previous coaches like Tommy Knotts and Bobby Carroll have inspired him. Jay Karr