Where South Carolina fans rank nationally in filling the seats

South Carolina's fortunes on the football field have risen the past three years, going from three to six to nine wins.
So it only follows attendance would also rise.
USC saw a gain of 1,666 fans per home game from 2016 to 2017. South Carolina's average of 78,586 was 16th nationally, up from 17th a season prior.
Williams-Brice (capacity 82,500) only got more than that 78,586 twice in 2016, the home opener and a late game against Tennessee. The best attendance days in 2017 were the home opener against Kentucky (82,493) and Clemson (82,908) to close the season.
USC's one-year gain was the second-best in the SEC behind Kentucky's 2,825. Purdue had the biggest gain overall with 13,433.
Overall, attendance was down nationally.
Comments