Muschamp recaps big win over Vols: 'The heart of our football team shows up again'

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp speaks after the win over Tennessee in Knoxville. McClatchy dmclemore@thestate.com
USC Gamecocks Football

He rolled up to Williams-Brice to wave a Vols flag. Plenty of Gamecocks fired back

By Ben Breiner

May 30, 2018 10:03 AM

Meet VolBandit.

He's a Tennessee fan who drove by William-Brice Stadium and took it as a chance to wave his Volunteers flag, take a few photos. Then he took to social media to talk a little trash.

Tennessee leads the all-time series in football against USC 25-9-2. The Vols dominated the series until 2005. South Carolina is 7-6 against Tennessee since then, and two of those USC losses came in overtime.

The Gamecocks are 2-0 against the Vols under Will Muschamp, including a 15-9 win in Neyland Stadium last season.

Gamecocks fans responded to VolBandit's antics quickly, forcefully and often with some creativity.

A'ja Wilson, national champion and No. 1 overall draft pick

Joe Johnson, creative director for USC athletics

Gamecocks defensive back Keisean Nixon

USC recruiting assistant Luke Ownbey

And more

The Gamecocks are 2-0 against the Vols under Will Muschamp, including a 15-9 win in Neyland Stadium last season. As a head coach, he's 6-0 against Tennessee.

