He rolled up to Williams-Brice to wave a Vols flag. Plenty of Gamecocks fired back

Meet VolBandit.
He's a Tennessee fan who drove by William-Brice Stadium and took it as a chance to wave his Volunteers flag, take a few photos. Then he took to social media to talk a little trash.
Tennessee leads the all-time series in football against USC 25-9-2. The Vols dominated the series until 2005. South Carolina is 7-6 against Tennessee since then, and two of those USC losses came in overtime.
The Gamecocks are 2-0 against the Vols under Will Muschamp, including a 15-9 win in Neyland Stadium last season.
Gamecocks fans responded to VolBandit's antics quickly, forcefully and often with some creativity.
A'ja Wilson, national champion and No. 1 overall draft pick
Joe Johnson, creative director for USC athletics
Gamecocks defensive back Keisean Nixon
USC recruiting assistant Luke Ownbey
And more
Tennessee leads the all-time series in football against USC 25-9-2. The Vols dominated the series until 2005. South Carolina is 7-6 against Tennessee since then, and two of those USC losses came in overtime.
The Gamecocks are 2-0 against the Vols under Will Muschamp, including a 15-9 win in Neyland Stadium last season. As a head coach, he's 6-0 against Tennessee.
Comments