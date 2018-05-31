'Jake plays better when he plays faster': USC explains benefits of tempo on offense

South Carolina football quarterback Jake Bentley and coach Will Muschamp explain why going fast on offense helps. Dwayne McLemore
South Carolina football quarterback Jake Bentley and coach Will Muschamp explain why going fast on offense helps. Dwayne McLemore
South Carolina football quarterback Jake Bentley and coach Will Muschamp explain why going fast on offense helps. Dwayne McLemore

USC Gamecocks Football

Game times, TV networks set for South Carolina's first 3 games of 2018 season

By Dwayne Mclemore

dmclemore@thestate.com

May 31, 2018 03:01 PM

South Carolina fans can now plan ahead for the first three games of the 2018 football season.

The Gamecocks' season opener Sept. 1 against Coastal Carolina at Williams-Brice Stadium kicks off at noon and will be televised by SEC Network, it was announced Thursday. The Sept. 15 home game against Marshall kicks off at 7:30 p.m. on ESPNU.

South Carolina's SEC football opener against Georgia on Sept. 8 at Williams-Brice Stadium will kick off at 3:30 p.m. and be televised by CBS, the school announced Wednesday.

SOUTH CAROLINA 2018 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

*=SEC game

Sept. 1 Coastal Carolina, noon (SEC Network)

Sept. 8 Georgia*, 3:30 pm (CBS)

Sept. 15 Marshall, 7:30 pm (ESPNU)

Sept. 22 at Vanderbilt*

Sept. 29 at Kentucky*

Oct. 6 Missouri*

Oct. 13 Texas A&M*

Oct. 27 Tennessee*

Nov. 3 at Ole Miss*

Nov. 10 at Florida*

Nov. 17 Chattanooga

Nov. 24 at Clemson

  Comments  