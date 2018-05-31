Game times, TV networks set for South Carolina's first 3 games of 2018 season

South Carolina fans can now plan ahead for the first three games of the 2018 football season.
The Gamecocks' season opener Sept. 1 against Coastal Carolina at Williams-Brice Stadium kicks off at noon and will be televised by SEC Network, it was announced Thursday. The Sept. 15 home game against Marshall kicks off at 7:30 p.m. on ESPNU.
South Carolina's SEC football opener against Georgia on Sept. 8 at Williams-Brice Stadium will kick off at 3:30 p.m. and be televised by CBS, the school announced Wednesday.
SOUTH CAROLINA 2018 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
*=SEC game
Sept. 1 Coastal Carolina, noon (SEC Network)
Sept. 8 Georgia*, 3:30 pm (CBS)
Sept. 15 Marshall, 7:30 pm (ESPNU)
Sept. 22 at Vanderbilt*
Sept. 29 at Kentucky*
Oct. 6 Missouri*
Oct. 13 Texas A&M*
Oct. 27 Tennessee*
Nov. 3 at Ole Miss*
Nov. 10 at Florida*
Nov. 17 Chattanooga
Nov. 24 at Clemson
