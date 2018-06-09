Josh Belk on campus at USC, other Saturday recruiting updates

Josh Belk became one of South Carolina football's highest-profile offseason additions when he announced he'd come to Columbia after transferring from Clemson.
Saturday morning, he was on USC's campus.
Belk was spotted in the Gamecocks' indoor practice facility, prowling the sidelines during one edition of the Will Muschamp football camps. The 6-foot-2, 311-pound former four-star will almost assuredly sit out next season.
At one point, he was having his hand size and arm length measured by a staffer. He was also talking with current Gamecocks top tackle Javon Kinlaw.
Other notes:
▪ Commits Jahmar Brown and Issiah Walker both tweeted they were in Columbia.
▪ Speaking of Kinlaw, it's impressive how he's slimmed down. Looks nothing like a guy who was 340 pounds a little more than a year ago.
