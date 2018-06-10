Jadeveon Clowney, a Rock Hill native and former University of South Carolina star, plays for the NFL Houston Texans. Clowney's father, David Morgan, was sentenced to one year in prison Monday for a 2015 Rock Hill strip club shooting.
How high Jadeveon Clowney was ranked among the best players in the NFL

By Ben Breiner

June 10, 2018 04:21 PM

South Carolina football fans watched Jadeveon Clowney grow and develop in his time as a Houston Texan.

This weekend he got another reminder of how far he's come.

Clowney was named the No. 32 player in the league in the NFL Top 100. That's up from No. 49 a season ago.

It comes off a season in which Clowney made his second Pro Bowl. He had career highs in sacks (9 1/2), tackles (59) and starts (16).

The former No. 1 overall pick was the SEC defensive player of the year in 2012 and twice a first-team All-American.

He's set to make $12.3 million next season, and could be in line for a big extension.

