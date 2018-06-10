How high Jadeveon Clowney was ranked among the best players in the NFL

South Carolina football fans watched Jadeveon Clowney grow and develop in his time as a Houston Texan.
This weekend he got another reminder of how far he's come.
Clowney was named the No. 32 player in the league in the NFL Top 100. That's up from No. 49 a season ago.
It comes off a season in which Clowney made his second Pro Bowl. He had career highs in sacks (9 1/2), tackles (59) and starts (16).
The former No. 1 overall pick was the SEC defensive player of the year in 2012 and twice a first-team All-American.
He's set to make $12.3 million next season, and could be in line for a big extension.
