When you build Williams-Brice with Lego, everything is awesome

David Robinson has been going to Williams-Brice Stadium since he was 7 years old. He put that knowledge to good use.
Robinson and his 15-year-old son, David Jr., recently completed a Lego replica of the Gamecocks’ home football stadium. The Charleston native posted pictures on social media Monday of the completed project, which involved more than 5,000 pieces. The field includes a Gamecock logo on the field and the words Carolina and Gamecocks in the end zones.
“I always have been a Carolina fan and went to school there. This has been pretty fun to work on with my son,” Robinson said. “It turned out way better than what I would thought it would be. Everyone I have shown it to has been pretty impressed.”
Robinson’s project began in March and ended started with the various Lego bricks they had around the house. Then, he found different websites that sold Lego pieces and began ordering the needed parts
The 43-year old, who has had season tickets in the past, said he made 26 different orders since the project began, which ran about $600 and came from as far away as Germany and England. He said the toughest pieces to find were curved ones for the ramps near the end zones.
Robinson left room to add different things to the stadium, which currently sits in his son’s room on a 46-by-46 pieces of plywood. Eventually, he wants to move it to a man cave, which will display his other Gamecock memorabilia.
His tweet about the project drew reaction from the university's main Twitter account as well as Gamecock greats Marcus Lattimore and Alshon Jeffery.
USC Heisman Trophy winner George Rogers simply tweeted, "This is awesome!"
