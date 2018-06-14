Reports: Skai Moore, bulked up for the NFL, turning some heads

Health was always a question, but after that, it was the weight that lingered with Skai Moore. Could he bulk up enough for the NFL?
Turns out, that part's been solved.
Listed at 216 his final year of college, he was past 226 by the combine and currently weighs 230. According to reports out of Indianapolis Colts OTAs, he's at least been catching some attention.
"Moore has been a bit of a head-turner," the Indy Star's Stephen Holder wrote. "The undrafted free agent from South Carolina is spending a lot of time at middle linebacker and continues to show his coverage instincts. That’s a big responsibility of the middle linebacker in the new defensive system the Colts are employing. Moore on Thursday jumped a route and came away with an interception off quarterback Phillip Walker that he returned for a touchdown."
He added Colts coach Frank Reich said the staff still needs to see the players in pads.
Moore led USC in tackles every season he played and tied for the program's career record in interceptions. He was twice named All-SEC. He missed the 2016 season after surgery to fix a herniated disk, but returned to make 92 tackles and three interceptions as a fifth-year senior.
The Colts don't have much clarity at linebacker, with no clear front-runners for any of the spots. So Moore, even as an undrafted free agent, will have his shot.
"For now," Holder wrote. "He’s a player worth watching."
