Kentucky coach has fond memories of Will Muschamp from hard time

South Carolina and Kentucky both may have their bowl game hopes riding on outcome of Saturday’s game. For the Wildcats coaching staff, that might mean the difference between still being the Wildcats coaching staff next year or be looking for work in December.
So this is a pretty big game, but let’s take a break from the on-field stuff for a second to address a part of college football that the fans don’t see and many don’t think about. During his weekly news conference on Wednesday, Gamecocks head coach Will Muschamp mentioned Kentucky offensive coordinator Eddie Gran.
“Eddie Gran and I were together at Auburn in 2006 and 2007, one of the great guys in our profession and does a fantastic job offensively,” Muschamp said.
Muschamp then moved on the next topic, but later in the day, Gran expanded on his relationship with Muschamp while talking to media members in Kentucky. Gran and Muschamp were assistant coaches at Auburn in 2006 and 2007. Muschamp became Texas’ defensive coordinator in 2008 while Gran stayed at Auburn and lost his job when Tommy Tuberville was fired following that season.
“One thing I always remembered about Will was his competitiveness and how he loves football. The other thing about Will was when we got let go at Auburn there was one guy that called me every week when I did not have a job.”
That was Muschamp.
“I had about two or three guys that would call me, ask me, ‘How you doing?’ Will Muschamp called me on a weekly basis,” Gran said. “And he was instrumental in calling Lane Kiffin for me to get hired at Tennessee.”
Gran and Muschamp won’t communicate this week until maybe Saturday on the field before the game. Even then, Gran said he won’t be tempted to talk any smack to his old friend.
“I’m not going to do that,” Gran said. “That will just tick him off.”
