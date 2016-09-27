Gamecocks homestand is good news, but...

It has been 28 years since South Carolina has had five straight home games as they have coming up starting on Saturday against Texas A&M.
That’s the good news. Here’s the bad news: The next five games will be much tougher than the last four, and the last four haven’t been a walk in the park.
For clarity’s sake, let’s compare only the conference teams in these two stretches. In the rearview mirror are Vanderbilt, Mississippi State and Kentucky. None of those teams are ranked, and they are a combined 6-6 overall and 2-3 in the SEC. Ahead are the No. 9 Aggies, No. 25 Georgia, No. 11 Tennessee and Missouri. They are a combined 14-3 overall and 4-2 in the SEC.
“There is no question playing at home is an advantage for us and we need to play well to get our fans excited,” Gamecocks head coach Will Muschamp said.
The last five-game home stretch came at the start of the 1988 season, when the Gamecocks were an independent and started the year with wins over North Carolina, Western Carolina, East Carolina, Georgia and Appalachian State.
South Carolina probably would settle for 3-2 in this next stretch.
