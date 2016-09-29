It’s absurd to fire coaches like Miles and Richt, but...

Will Muschamp addressed Les Miles’ firing on Wednesday, so let’s talk a little bit about it this morning.
Here’s my take: It’s absurd that a coach like Les Miles, and you can throw former Georgia coach Mark Richt into this same basket, would be fired after winning so many games for so long. It’s also absurd that college football coaches make $4 million (or more) a year. Those two things are inarguably linked. If colleges are going to pay their coaches such an unreasonable amount of money, they have bought the rights to their unreasonable expectations.
That’s my take. Here’s Muschamp’s:
“I think the biggest thing is you find out who your friends are, the guys that really care about you,” Muschamp said. “It’s frustrating. The people from an administrative standpoint, if it’s going to be the decision we better make it now or we can go ahead and get started with the search, I get all that, that’s fine. From a coach’s standpoint, it’s a tough situation.”
LSU fired Miles on Sunday, the day after an 18-13 loss to Auburn. Ed Orgeron took over as the interim coach.
“In Ed’s situation now, the questions that surround the players, it’s hard,” Muschamp said. “It’s difficult. It’s not a good situation. I don’t think on anybody’s part they think it’s a good situation.”
Muschamp, of course, has been in Mile’s shoes, having been fired at Florida in 2014.
“It kind of hits home and then you realize pretty quickly what you need to do,” Muschamp said. “When I got home on the Sunday after I was fired, Carol said, ‘What are we going to do?’ I said, ‘We’re going to get ready to play Eastern Kentucky this week and then we’re going to get ready to play Florida State, and when the year’s over with, we will figure out what we want to do.’ It took me about 24 hours to figure out I wasn’t ready to sit at home and I needed to get back in the swing of things. I found out pretty quickly after I woke up on Monday morning and I wasn’t recruiting and I wasn’t coaching that something was wrong in my life. That’s what I needed to be doing.”
