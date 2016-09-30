Texas A&M can overpower South Carolina in a lot of areas

Texas A&M has five players on its roster who average more than 60 all-purpose yards per game, meaning rushing and receiving yards combined. South Carolina has zero.
That’s enough of a reason for the No. 9 Aggies to be 17.5-point favorites against the Gamecocks on Saturday. It’s not the only, though.
Texas A&M’s starting defensive ends Myles Garrett and Daeshon Hall have combined for four sacks and 10 quarterback hurries this year, and South Carolina offensive tackles Mason Zandi and D.J. Park have struggled with consistency.
The Aggies lead the SEC in rushing. The Gamecocks are 12th in the conference against the run.
Texas A&M has four wide receivers – Josh Reynolds, Christian Kirk, Ricky Seals-Jones and Speedy Noil – with big play potential. South Carolina has three scholarship cornerbacks.
The Aggies have a veteran quarterback, Oklahoma transfer Trevor Knight, who is third in the SEC in passing and averages 77 rushing yards per game. The Gamecocks have a true freshman in Brandon McIlwain who still if finding his way.
You get the picture. It’s hard to find a matchup that’s favorable for the Gamecocks. It’s also hard to come up with any way they’ll win this game.
Texas A&M 30, South Carolina 14
Comments