It’s time for Gamecocks to turn back to Perry Orth at quarterback

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp explains why Perry Orth replaced Brandon McIlwain at the quarterback spot against Texas A&M.
South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Perry Orth (10) delivers a pass in the fourth quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium.
South Carolina Gamecocks running back A.J. Turner (25) tries to get past Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Nick Harvey (1) on a run in the fourth quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday, Oct 1, 2016.
South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Chris Lammons (3) prepares for a defensive series in the second half against Texas A&M at Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday, Oct 1, 2016.
South Carolina Gamecocks running back A.J. Turner (25) scores on a long run in the first quarter as Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Priest Willis (24) chases at Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday, Oct 1, 2016.
Gamecock fans cheer as the players take part in the Gamecock Walk and make their way to Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday, Oct 1, 2016.
South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp leads the Gamecocks as they take part in the Gamecock Walk and make their way to Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday, Oct 1, 2016.
Former Gamecock players joined the team as they took part in the Gamecock Walk to Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday, Oct 1, 2016.
South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Brandon McIlwain (11) looks to run in the first half at Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday, Oct 1, 2016.
Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Armani Watts (23) intercepts a pass by South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Brandon McIlwain (11) in the first half at Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday, Oct 1, 2016.
South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Brandon McIlwain (11) celebrates after a score by running back A.J. Turner (25) in the first quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday, Oct 1, 2016.
South Carolina Gamecocks linebacker Bryson Allen-Williams (4) celebrates a stop against Texas A&M in the first quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday, Oct 1, 2016.
South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Brandon McIlwain (11) delivers a pass in the first half at Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday, Oct 1, 2016.
South Carolina Gamecocks running back A.J. Turner (25) scores on a long run in the first quarter as Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Priest Willis (24) chases at Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday, Oct 1, 2016.
South Carolina Gamecocks tight end K.C. Crosby (3) sits dejected after a loss to Texas A&M at Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday, Oct 1, 2016.
South Carolina Gamecocks tight end Hayden Hurst (81) looks for space after a catch in the fourth quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday, Oct 1, 2016.
South Carolina Gamecocks tight end Hayden Hurst (81) makes a catch in traffic as Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Justin Evans (14) defends in the fourth quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday, Oct 1, 2016.
South Carolina Gamecocks place kicker Elliott Fry misses a field goal in the second half against Texas A&M at Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday, Oct 1, 2016.
South Carolina Gamecocks place kicker Elliott Fry reacts after missing a field goal in the second half against Texas A&M at Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday, Oct 1, 2016.
South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back D.J. Smith (24) celebrates a fumble recovery in the second half against Texas A&M at Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday, Oct 1, 2016.
South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Chris Moody (6) recovers a fumble in the second half against Texas A&M at Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday, Oct 1, 2016.
South Carolina Gamecocks linebacker T.J. Holloman (11) brings down Texas A&M Aggies running back Trayveon Williams (5) in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday, Oct 1, 2016.
South Carolina Gamecocks running back Rico Dowdle (23) tries to get free from Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Qualen Cunningham (9) in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday, Oct 1, 2016.
South Carolina Gamecocks punter Sean Kelly (13) completes a pass to tight end Hayden Hurst (81) on a fake punt in the second half against Texas A&M at Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday, Oct 1, 2016.
South Carolina Gamecocks tight end Hayden Hurst (81) catches a pass from punter Sean Kelly (13) on a fake punt in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday, Oct 1, 2016.
South Carolina Gamecocks running back Rico Dowdle (23) battles for extra yards on a carry in the fourth quarter against Texas A&M at Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday, Oct 1, 2016.
South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Perry Orth (10) delivers a pass in the fourth quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday, Oct 1, 2016.
South Carolina Gamecocks tight end K.C. Crosby (3) makes an over the shoulder catch in the fourth quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday, Oct 1, 2016.
South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Chris Lammons (3) makes an interception near the goal line in the second half against Texas A&M at Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday, Oct 1, 2016.
South Carolina Gamecocks running back Rico Dowdle (23) battles for extra yards on a carry in the fourth quarter against Texas A&M at Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday, Oct 1, 2016.
South Carolina cheerleaders and band members perform before the start of the game at Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday, Oct 1, 2016.
Aggie Yell Leaders perform in the first half at Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday, Oct 1, 2016.
South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Brandon McIlwain (11) breaks free from Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Shaan Washington (33) in the first half at Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday, Oct 1, 2016.
South Carolina offensive line coach Shawn Elliott talks with offensive lineman Zack Bailey (78) in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday, Oct 1, 2016.
South Carolina Gamecocks wide receivers Bryan Edwards (89) and Deebo Samuel (1) talk after their loss to Texas A&M Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday, Oct 1, 2016.
South Carolina Gamecocks tight end K.C. Crosby (3) tries to break free from Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Armani Watts (23) in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday, Oct 1, 2016.
South Carolina Gamecocks tight end K.C. Crosby (3) tries to break free from Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Armani Watts (23) in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday, Oct 1, 2016.
South Carolina comes out to 2001 for their game against Texas A&M at Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday, Oct 1, 2016.
Texas A&M's Cullen Gillaspia celebrates after recovering a fumble on a punt in the fourth quarter by South Carolina at Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday, Oct 1, 2016.
Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Jeremy Tabuyo (19) makes a one-handed catch over South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Chris Lammons (3) in the first half at Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday, Oct 1, 2016.
South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Perry Orth (10) looks for a receiver in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday, Oct 1, 2016.
South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Perry Orth (10) looks for a receiver in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday, Oct 1, 2016.
South Carolina Gamecocks defensive lineman Taylor Stallworth (90) brings down Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Christian Kirk (3) in the first half at Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday, Oct 1, 2016.
A South Carolina fan watches the fourth quarter against Texas A&M at Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday, Oct 1, 2016.
A South Carolina fan watches the fourth quarter against Texas A&M at Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday, Oct 1, 2016.
South Carolina fans watch the fourth quarter against Texas A&M at Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday, Oct 1, 2016.
South Carolina lost their game against Texas A&M at Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday, Oct 1, 2016.
South Carolina Gamecocks tight end Hayden Hurst (81) makes a catch in traffic as Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Justin Evans (14) defends in the fourth quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday, Oct 1, 2016.
South Carolina Gamecocks running back A.J. Turner (25) scores on a long run in the first quarter as Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Priest Willis (24) chases at Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday, Oct 1, 2016.
South Carolina band members do a dance during a break from action at Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday, Oct 1, 2016.
Fans watch the game between South Carolina and Texas A&M in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday, Oct 1, 2016.
South Carolina fans react to "Sandstorm" in the second half against Texas A&M at Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday, Oct 1, 2016.
