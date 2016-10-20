Must See USC; Gamecocks fans should be at Williams-Brice on Saturday

Go to Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday.
That’s my advice. Not too excited about a noon kickoff pitting teams who are a combined 3-10? Go anyway.
If nothing else, South Carolina’s handling of its quarterback situation has made Saturday’s game against UMass a must-watch for Gamecocks fans. USC is planning to start true freshman Jake Bentley at quarterback against the Minutemen but not much else is known outside the building about the quarterback rotation (and even the starting spot hasn’t been revealed by the coaching staff).
Will the Gamecocks rotate in another quarterback – either freshman Brandon McIlwain or senior Perry Orth? Will Bentley be great? Will he be awful? Or the most likely, will he be great on a few plays and awful on a few as is typical with true freshmen?
We (meaning me and you and Muschamp and everyone else) have no idea, but it’s worth a trip to the stadium to find out.
If Bentley is as good as some people believe he is, you’ll want to say you were there for his first start. If he’s not, you can get right at the front of the “I told you so,” line.
However it works, you want to be there.
