How will Gamecocks handle being favored now?

Somewhere, there are people wondering if South Carolina is going to overlook Missouri.
Imagine that. Two weeks after the Gamecocks bowl hopes looked bleak, they will enter this weekend’s game as 6.5-point favorites over the Tigers, who are in the midst of a four-game losing streak. South Carolina is coming off a 24-21 win that knocked Tennessee out of the Top 25, but head coach Will Muschamp isn’t worried about his team getting ahead of itself.
“We shouldn’t have any letdown. We can just put on some previous films of us,” Muschamp said. “It’s about reset and refocus.”
A win against the Tigers gets South Carolina to five overall with Western Carolina remaining on the schedule.
“That’s something the seniors talked to me about so that’s something we talk a lot about to our guys ‘You got to get to six wins,’ and that’s what we plan on doing,” Muschamp said.
