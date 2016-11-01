Bentley’s play deserves praise but timing’s been great too

5:07 Video shows SC bus monitor punching special needs preschooler Pause

1:10 South Carolina vs. Tennessee: 3 things we learned

2:55 President and First Lady dance to 'Thriller' for White House trick-or-treat

2:57 Clemson Tigers QB Deshaun Watson reflects on FSU win

0:59 VC Summer Nuclear Generating Station tour of the new reactors being built

2:22 Fatal shooting of Keith Scott in Charlotte

2:36 Gun issues committee holds final meeting

4:00 QB Bobby Fuller reminisces about USC playing days, his moment in the movies

2:12 Wil Crowe explains decision to return to South Carolina