SEC East offenses borderline offensive

Why is offense so bad in the SEC East? For all of South Carolina’s improvement on that side of the ball, the Gamecocks still rank 13th in the conference in total offense.
That’s just ahead of Vanderbilt and just behind Florida. Tennessee (eighth), Kentucky (ninth) and Georgia (11th) are right there with them in the bottom half of the league. Missouri is the only team in the SEC East in the top half of the conference yardage standpoints. The Tigers average 487.3 yards per game. Not that it’s done them any good. They are 0-5 in the conference.
At Florida, where Jim McElwain was hired to replace Will Muschamp because of McElwain’s offensive background, some Gator fans are beginning to wonder, “Where is this offensive genius that we hired?”
“That’s natural,” McElwain said. “When things aren’t going well, that’s where you point. It’s like playing the position of quarterback, when everything is going well, it’s good. When things aren’t, you point fingers at that guy. It’s the same thing we get as a coaching staff. And yet, part of what you have to do, you still have to be able do some things up front that doesn’t disrupt what you're trying to get accomplished to get a rhythm going — and we didn’t do a very good job of that. We've done that at times, and we've got to be able to do that for us to be successful. We continue to get parts here and we've got to get the parts to work together. (Frustration) is a natural thing for people. I get it. Been doing this a long time. Been on both ends of that where they're ready to put you in Ferris Bueller's parade, and then when they're ready to hang you after a loss. So I get it. That's business for you.”
The over-under for South Carolina’s game against Florida this weekend is 38.
Comments