SEC East offenses borderline offensive

4:12 Election 2016, in (just over) 4 minutes Pause

3:32 Clemson WR Artavis Scott talks getting Tigers back to top gear

0:40 Jake Bentley 'handles the moment very well'

1:48 Man accused of chaining woman has Facebook posts about missing people, moving large amounts of gravel

0:51 On the court with UNC basketball recruit Seventh Woods after high school

0:36 Reenactors relive the Revolutionary War in Camden

1:59 Missing S.C. Woman: Lost & Found Timeline

9:14 Sheriff and coroner share update on Todd Kohlhepp case

0:57 Woodruff woman said she almost dated suspect who allegedly chained woman to storage container