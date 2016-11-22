Bowl Business: Did Ole Miss do Gamecocks a favor?

After projecting last week that South Carolina looked headed to the Independence Bowl in Shreveport, La., I think things have changed.
We have Ole Miss to thank for that. The Rebels lost 38-17 to Vanderbilt, yep Vanderbilt, on Saturday and now sit at 5-6. Ole Miss must beat Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl just to earn bowl eligibility. If the Rebels do that, sending them to Shreveport makes a lot of sense.
So, where does that leave the Gamecocks? How do you feel about Birmingham? Most South Carolina fans don’t feel so great because of the Gamecocks last bowl experience there, but that might be the landing spot against Tulsa or even Houston. Who would like to see a Will Muschamp-Tom Herman matchup? Or, will Tom Herman be Texas’ head coach by then?
Of course, the best thing about bowl projections is that they can and usually do change every week. South Carolina could improve its postseason potential with a win over Clemson. So, we’ll talk again next week to see what this thing looks like then.
